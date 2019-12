Met Éireann is warning of strong winds, hail and sleet for Kerry.

A status yellow wind warning has been issued for the Kingdom as well as seven other counties.

The warning comes into place this evening at 6 o’clock and will remain in effect until 9am tomorrow.

Other counties affected include Cork and Clare.

Met Éireann says west to northwest winds will reach mean speeds of up to 65 kilometres per hour with gusts of up to 110 kilometres per hour.

Deirdre Lowe is a meterologist with Met Éireann: