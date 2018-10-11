Met Éireann revises orange Kerry warning with heavy rain also forecast

Met Éireann has revised its Level Orange Weather Warning for Kerry.

Heavy rain is now also expected, which along with high tides could bring a risk of coastal flooding.

The alert is still coming into place at 10 o’clock tonight, but will finish earlier tomorrow morning at 9 o’clock; it had been due to be in place until 12 noon.





Met Éireann’s Level Orange Weather Warning for Kerry is forecasting that Storm Callum will bring southeast winds veering southwest, which will gust between 100 and 130km/h, higher in some coastal areas and on high ground.

Along with a spell of heavy rain and high tides, there’s a risk of coastal flooding and damage.

The weather alert comes into place at 10 o’clock tonight and lasts until 9 o’clock tomorrow morning.

Kerry County Council’s Local Coordination Group, including Gardaí, Kerry Fire Services, Kerry Civil Defence, and the HSE, met again this morning to make preparations.

Communications and Customer Relations Officer with Kerry County Council, Owen O’Shea says people are being asked to be prepared for high winds, and any subsequent debris on roads.

The council has set up an emergency contact line where members of the public can report any issues; it’s 066 7183588 and will be available from 10 o’clock tonight onwards.

All serious emergencies should be referred to the emergency services on 999, while fallen powerlines and electricity issues should be reported to ESB Networks on 1850 372 372.

Kerry Airport says the Kerry-Dublin flight, which was due to depart at 7:30 am tomorrow morning, is now cancelled.