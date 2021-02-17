Met Éireann issues two weather warnings for Kerry

Met Éireann has issued two weather warnings for Kerry tomorrow.

A status yellow wind and rain warning will come into effect at 9pm tomorrow and will remain in place until 4pm Friday.

Strong southerly winds with mean speeds of 50 to 60km/h and gusts of 80 to 100km/h are expected and there’s a possibility of localised coastal flooding.

The national forecaster is warning that heavy rain may cause some river flooding as well as localised surface flooding.

The warnings are also in place for Cork, Waterford and Wexford.