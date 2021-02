A status yellow snow and ice warning has been issued for Munster, Leinster and Connacht from Thursday morning.

Met Eireann is forecasting up to 5 centimetres of snow with more on higher ground.

This alert stems from a new weather system coming from the Atlantic, and is set to make landfall on Thursday morning as it hits the cold air.

It will take in Leinster, Connacht and Munster on Thursday, before potentially reaching Ulster at the weekend.