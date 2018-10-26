Met Éireann forecasters advise Kerry GAA fans to wrap up warm for Sunday’s County Senior Football Final

Met Éireann forecasters are advising Kerry GAA fans to wrap up warm for the County Senior Football Final on Sunday.

Rain, frost and icy conditions are forecast for the county this weekend.

Dingle will be exposed to a lot of showers tomorrow (Saturday) and temperatures will be low in all parts of the county throughout the weekend.





There is some good news for Dr Crokes and Dingle GAA fans as Sunday is expected to be the best day of the weekend.

Met Eireann’s Hiram Loucks says Sunday will be drier and there will be sunshine, but says it will be cold.