Meredith Talbot, Carrigaline, Co. Cork and late of Aghadoe, Killarney

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Funeral Arriving to St. Mary’s Church of Ireland, Killarney on Monday at 11 O Clock for 12 noon Funeral service. Burial afterwards in Church of Ireland Graveyard, Aghadoe, Killarney

