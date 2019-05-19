Meredith Talbot, Carrigaline, Co. Cork and late of Aghadoe, Killarney

Funeral Arriving to St. Mary’s Church of Ireland, Killarney on Monday at 11 O Clock for 12 noon Funeral service. Burial afterwards in Church of Ireland Graveyard, Aghadoe, Killarney
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERManchester City captain Vincent Kompany says "the time is right" for him to leave the club.His final appearance came in yesterday's FA Cup final...
Kerry local election candidate says rural communities are the dumping ground of Ireland
A Kerry local election candidate says rural communities are becoming the dumping ground of Ireland.Castleisland Sinn Féin candidate Kate McSweeney was speaking about her...
Triple Header Of KDL Finals Today
Tralee’s Mounthawk Park today stages a triple header of Finals.The Denny Division 1B League decider at 1 is between St Brendans Park and ...
Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Rose Hotel Ladies County Football Leagues U14 Kilcummin 3-06 Laune Rangers 1-11Vincent Murphy Sports Senior Co. League Southern Gaels -v- Rathmore - 1pm Na Gaeil...
Kerry Camogie Players Going For Inter Provincial Championships Glory
Kerry have 5 players on the Munster panel for today’s Junior Camogie Inter Provincial Championships in Dublin.Aoife Fitzgerald, Patrice Diggin, Sarah Murphy, Laura Collins...
