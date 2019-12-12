Mercy Secondary School Mounthawk will host their Christmas Carol Service at 7.30pm tonight at Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee.

Mercy Secondary School Mounthawk will host their Christmas Carol Service at 7.30pm tonight at Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee. Outstanding solo and choral performances will make up an entertaining and festive evening. Admission is free and members of the general public are especially welcome.

