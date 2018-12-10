Mercy Mounthawk’s Christmas Carol Service this Thursday 13th December in Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee.

Mercy Mounthawk’s annual Christmas Carol Service takes place this Thursday 13th December at 7:30pm in Our Lady & St Brendan’s Church, Tralee. All are welcome and admission is free to all members of the public.
Latest News
Margaret O’Donovan née O’Brien, Shronedraugh, Headford, Killarney.
Reposing at Murphy's Funeral Home, Barraduff this evening (Dec 10th) from 5.45pm to 7.45pm. Removal at 7.45pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Barraduff....
Kerry TD welcomes changes to the Disability Allowance
Kerry Fianna Fail TD, John Brassil has welcomed confirmation from the Government that people on disability allowance will now be able to work and...
Morning Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESThe tiny parish of Mullinalaghta are waking up as Leinster Senior Club Football Champions.The north east Longford side beat Kilmacud Crokes to claim...
Monday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Denny Division 2B 7-00 Manor West Fc v Lisard Wanderers Venue: Mounthawk Park Astro Pitch
Latest Sports
Monday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results
Results from the Newtownsandes Co.Op sponsored Moyvane Tournament.Div 1&2 was an all Moyvane Final. John Mulvhill and Helen Browne beat Christopher O’Donoghue and...