Mercy Mounthawk’s Christmas Carol Service this Thursday 13th December in Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee.

Mercy Mounthawk’s annual Christmas Carol Service takes place this Thursday 13th December at 7:30pm in Our Lady & St Brendan’s Church, Tralee. All are welcome and admission is free to all members of the public.

