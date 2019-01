Mercy Mounthawk are through to the Under 19 Subway All-Ireland Schools Cup Final after a pulsating all-Tralee semi-final win over CBS The Green.

The game went into overtime after it finished 57-all after normal time.

Mounthawk pulled away during the additional play-time to win by four points on a 66-62 score-line.





They’ll play Gaelcholaiste Mhuire AG of Cork in the Final next month.

John Dowling is the Mounthawk Coach.