Mercy Mounthawk Tralee 16s & 19s Boys Into Hula Hoops Cup 1/4 Finals

Mercy Mounthawk’s Under 19 Boys have beaten St Mary’s Portlaoise by 66 points to 41 in Round 2 of the Hula Hoops Schools Cup in Tralee.

The top scorers for the Tralee school were Steven Bowler with 14, Philip Corkery with 13 and Daire Kennedy with 12 points.

Mercy Mounthawk’s Under 16 Boys have dismissed the challenge of Summerhill of Sligo in the past hour.





They won their second-round tie by 63 points to 38.

Sean Pollman-Daaman scored 18 points for Mounthawk, his twin brother Tim scored 17 and Dean Rusk netted 13.

John Dowling is the Mounthawk Coach.