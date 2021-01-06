Mercy Fleming née Ryan of Oakview Tralee

A private family funeral will take place for Mercy with the Requiem Mass being celebrated at 10.30 AM on Friday in Our Lady and St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee, (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net) followed by interment in Rath Cemetery Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to the Moldova Project and The Palliative Care Unit U.H.K. (www.moldovaproject.com) and Kerry Hospice Foundation (www.kerryhospice.com) or care of The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Beloved wife of Dan and dearest mother of Damien and Kerry. Sadly missed by her loving family, her adored grandchildren Abigail & Livy, brothers Deelan and Conor, sister Kitty, her nephews, nieces, sons-in-law James, daughter-in-law Sinéad, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 10 people.

