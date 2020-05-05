MEP warns against spread of Coronavirus disinformation

Fine Gael MEP Deirdre Clune says people need to be wary of false information and rumours circulating online regarding the origin and spread of the coronavirus.

Some theories have sought to link the rollout of 5G with the outbreak of COVID 19.

5G is the next generation of mobile broadband that promises to bring faster download and upload speeds while decreasing the time it takes a device to communicate with wireless networks.

Two 5G masts were damaged recently in apparent arson attacks in Letterkenny, County Donegal.

The Ireland South MEP is urging people to visit credible websites that can separate fact from fiction: