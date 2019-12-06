MEP says proposed Shannon LNG terminal is too environmentally damaging

An Ireland South MEP says the proposed Shannon LNG terminal in north Kerry is pure madness and too environmentally damaging.

Mick Wallace yesterday published an open letter to the Government about the planned development on the Tarbert Ballylongford landbank calling on it to do a U-turn.

The Independents 4 Change MEP says the plan will lock the country into using the worst form of fossil fuel – fracked shale gas from the US – for the next forty years, which is causing untold damage to the areas where it is being extracted.

Mick Wallace says the Government needs to pursue renewable energy but does acknowledge such developments must be done fairly around the country: