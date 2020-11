A Kerry MEP is claiming that internet trolling may be coming to an end.

A Digital Services Act is currently being drawn up by the European Commission to set standards for the rest of the world.

They want clear, EU-wide rules for content moderation while at the same time preserving freedom of speech.

Fine Gael Ireland South MEP, Sean Kelly says the problems of hate speech or disinformation can also be tackled by putting more pressure on the service providers.