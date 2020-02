A Kerry MEP says Europe is keeping a very close eye on political developments here.

Seán Kelly was speaking as MEPs debate future relations with Britain in the European Parliament.

The Ireland South MEP says a stable Government needs to be formed in Ireland as the EU kickstarts trade talks with the UK.

The Kilcummin man adds that this is a crucial time, and it will be difficult for negotiators to represent Ireland, if our political system is fragmented: