MEP Kelly calls for temporary easing of online gift card spending rules

A Kerry MEP is calling for a temporary easing of rules relating to the use of online gift cards during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Fine Gael MEP says pre-paid gift cards are often given by employers to their workers as a bonus.

In 2018, the EU money laundering directive placed a limit of €50 on online transactions on the basis that such anonymous pre-paid cards could be used for money laundering or to finance terrorist activities.

The Kilcummin man says the current pandemic means the rules are more restrictive than was originally intended.

Sean Kelly is asking the European Commission for temporary flexibility on the rules to increase options for consumers while many retail outlets remain closed.