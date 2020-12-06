Mental health and wellbeing plan to be rolled out in Kerry in response to COVID-19 pandemic

A mental health and wellbeing plan is to be rolled out in Kerry to help build resilience in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s part of the national Living with COVID-19 plan and Local Authorities will promote awareness of and participation among these programmes.

Kerry County Council will work with local partners to reassure people they aren’t alone and to acknowledge the impact COVID-19 is having on mental health.

Through this plan, practical examples of things that can be done daily will be given, including keeping active, eating well and managing your mood.