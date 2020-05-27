Men with Kerry links charged in Australia with scams worth hundreds of thousands of dollars

A second man with Kerry connections has been charged in relation to alleged roofing scams in Australia.

Thomas Humphreys, who has connections to Killarney and East Kerry, is facing charges of defrauding an elderly woman of more than 100 thousand Australian dollars.

Yesterday, in a separate matter, another Irishman, who’s from Killarney, was refused bail in a Sydney court in relation to alleged roof scams.

41-year-old Thomas Humphreys, who has links to Killarney and East Kerry, was arrested at Sydney Airport before he could leave the country and return to Ireland.

It’s claimed that Mr Humphreys and another man deceived an elderly woman when they promised to carry out improvement works to her roof and floors; it’s alleged she paid them more than 100 thousand Australian dollars.

Mr Humphreys appeared before a court in Sydney and was denied bail; police are looking for his alleged accomplice.

Separately, another Irishman, has been accused of defrauding two women of more than 900 thousand Australian dollars as a result of alleged roofing scams.

39-year-old year Patrick Michael O’Brien, who’s understood to be from the Ballyspillane area of Killarney, has been refused bail and is due to appear in court again in Sydney next month.

A spokesperson for Sydney police made this statement to the TV station, 7 News Sydney in relation to Mr O’Brien’s arrest.