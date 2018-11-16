Men arrested in Kerry on suspicion of money laundering released without charge

Three men arrested yesterday in Kerry on suspicion of money laundering, have been released without charge.

The arrests – supporting the Criminal Assets Bureau – were in connection with one of the largest Garda operations ever conducted in the county.

The three men, all in their 30s, were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.





Two were detained in Killarney Garda Station and one in Tralee.

Investigations are ongoing and a file is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecution.