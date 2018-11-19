Men arrested in Dublin by CAB are from Killarney

Two men who were arrested in Dublin today as part of a money-laundering probe are from Killarney.

The men, believed to be in their thirties and forties, were arrested in Clondalkin and are being detained in Clondalkin Garda Station.

The arrests are part of an investigation being led by the Criminal Assets Bureau and the Kerry Garda Division into alleged money-laundering.





This morning’s arrests of two men in Clondalkin are connected to Operation Tarmac, one of the largest garda operations ever conducted in Kerry.

The two men, whose base is Killarney, are being detained in Clondalkin Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí say the arrests have been made as part of investigations into ongoing criminal activities in the Killarney area and are linked directly to an operation conducted in the Kerry Garda Division in recent days.

Last Thursday, 35 gardaí from the Kerry division along with members of CAB carried out a probe, as part of Operation Tarmac, which led to the arrest of three men in Killarney on suspicion of money-laundering.

The three were later released without charge and files are being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí say there may be more arrests as investigations continue.

Last November, gardaí and CAB seized nearly half a million euro worth of cash, jewellery and vehicles in Killarney under Operation Tarmac.