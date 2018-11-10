Memorial services taking place across the county tomorrow to mark Armistice Day

Memorial services are taking place across the county tomorrow to mark Armistice Day, the ending of World War One.

Hundreds of Kerry men fought on the side of the Allies in the 4-year war, which ended on the 11th November 1918.

A service is taking place in Waterville at 10:30 tomorrow morning, while at 4pm a commemoration will take place in St John the Baptist Church in Valentia.





In Tralee, a wreath-laying service will take place at the World War One memorial at Ballymullen at 11am, while in Sneem at 11:45, a plaque will be unveiled to remember those who fought in the war.

In Kenmare, a special event will take place at 3pm to mark the occasion.

South Kerry historian Leonard Hurley says it’s very important to remember those who fought and died in the Great War.