Joan Huber nee Kelly, her husband Adam, and their two sons Adam and Michael were found dead last Wednesday at their home in Reno, Nevada.

US police identified the 53-year-old as the suspect in the incident.

Joan Huber was originally from Lissivigeen, Killarney.

A memorial mass will take place tomorrow at 7.30pm in St Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney for the Huber and Kelly families.