Memorial mass for Kerry man who died without any known relatives

A memorial mass will be held tomorrow (Sunday) for the Kerry man who died without any known relatives.

John Lynch died in June in the UK, but despite efforts by the Irish community in London, no living relatives were found.

It’s believed John Lynch left Ballylongford as a small child about 70 years ago and worked in the UK as a fitter.

An appeal was made on Radio Kerry asking people living in London to attend John’s funeral mass in July; close to 100 people paid their respects at the funeral.

Ballylongford Community have now organised a mass in memory of John at Ballylongford Church; it’ll take place tomorrow morning at 10:30am.