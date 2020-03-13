Members of TUI serve notice of industrial action over MTU

Members of the Teachers’ Union of Ireland have served notice of industrial action in relation to the establishment of the Munster Technological University.

The MTU involves the merging of the Institute of Technology, Tralee and Cork Institute of Technology.

Notice has been issued to both institutes by the TUI in a dispute relating to a number of issues around the merger.

Members of the union voted in favour of industrial action up to and including strike as they claim there has been a lack of meaningful engagement; the President of CIT says the timing of the notice is disappointing.

The action, scheduled to take place from March 27th, will involve a phased withdrawal from MTU related activities, work to rule and strike action.