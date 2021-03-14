Members of live performance sector in Kerry urged to apply for government funding

People involved in the live performance sector in Kerry are being urged to apply for funding under a new government support scheme.

€50 million in funding has been made available to support employment and wellbeing opportunities in the sector across all genres, and maintain high quality artistic output for the general public.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley has welcomed the funding, and is encouraging musicians, promoters, and all involved in the arts sector to apply.

Applications can be made for the Live Performance Support Scheme from this coming Friday, March 19th, until Wednesday April 14th, and awards under the scheme will range from €10,000 upwards.

Full details, including how to apply, are available on gov.ie.