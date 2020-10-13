Members of Kerry Fire Service restricting movements after positive COVID-19 test

Members of the Kerry Fire Service in Listowel are restricting their movements, after one of them tested positive for COVID-19.

Fianna Fáil councillor Jimmy Moloney says all firefighters in Listowel have been stood down as a precaution and they will be tested for COVID-19 today.

Kerry County Council has confirmed that a Business Continuity Plan is now in place; this plan ensures essential and critical services are delivered throughout the pandemic.

The council and Kerry Fire Service say they are satisfied there is sufficient staff cover at all fire stations across the county.

Councillor Jimmy Moloney says the council acted very quickly and professionally to ensure the service is maintained in the Listowel area: