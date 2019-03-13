Members of Connect trade union striking over changes to the sick-pay scheme at Liebherr

Members of the Connect trade union are on the picket line today over changes to the sick-pay scheme at the Liebherr crane factory.

The union represents electricians at the Fossa plant, who are on the picket line since 6.30 this morning.

The action is a result of the company’s changes to the sick-pay scheme and their decision to unilaterally change the terms and conditions of employment, according to the union.





The action will continue until 8pm this evening and it is understood that none of the 400 SIPTU members at the plant will cross the picket line during that time.

Southern Regional Secretary for the Connect trade union Mark Dobbyn says talks have been ongoing with the company for the last twelve months.

He says due to a high rate of absenteeism the sick-pay scheme was suspended, and an inferior scheme was re-introduced in January.

Members want the original scheme to be reinstated and Mr Dobbyn says he is hopeful talks between both sides can resume.

There is a mandate from Connect members to proceed with strike action until the issue is resolved.

Meanwhile, SIPTU members working in Liebherr have confirmed they have served notice of industrial action at the company.

It will initially be one-hour rolling stoppages across all departments on March 25th.