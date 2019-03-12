Members of Connect trade union to strike at Liebherr

Members of the Connect trade union are staging a one day strike at the Liebherr Crane factory in Fossa tomorrow.

The union formally known as the TEEU represents electricians at the plant and its members had been on a work to rule.

In a statement to Radio Kerry, Connect has accused the company of unilaterally altering their members terms and conditions of employment.





There union said there is a collective agreement in place with a framework set out should either side seek changes to the terms and conditions.

Connect say this timeframe has not been adhered to by Liebherr and they have moved to make changes without consultation or agreement.

The union said its been involved in assisting Liebherr Container Cranes over the past 12 months to try and reduce its cost base in order to make them more competitive in the market place.

They claim to have had numerous meetings over the past number of months to avoid taking industrial action, however they have been unable to reach agreement on to how to resolve this current impasse.

Separately Radio Kerry understands that the company is seeking to implement a 16 point plan with workers.

The picket will start at 6.30am tomorrow morning. It’s understood that SIPTU, who have over 400 members at the company, will not pass the picket.

Radio Kerry has contacted Liebherr for comment.