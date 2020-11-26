Melis Rose Falvey née Locke, Kerins’ Park, Tralee and formerly of Kevin Barry’s Villas, Tralee.

Pre-deceased by her husband Tomás (Sept 2020), son Thomas and daughters Therese and Marion. Devoted mother of Lillian, Jackie, Susan, Sandra, Eileen, David, June, Séamus, Joseph, Pádraig and Declan. Sadly missed by her children, 32 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters Frances, Madgie and Theresa, brother Billy, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

A private family funeral will take place on Friday at 12 noon in St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee followed by burial in New Rath Cemetery. The requiem mass will be livestreamed at www.stjohns.ie

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, directly to Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. Enquiries to Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.

