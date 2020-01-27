Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 10 O Clock in St. John’s Church, Tralee followed by private cremation. Donations in lieu of flowers to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or C/o The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee. House Private Please.
Kerry childcare provider calls on electorate to question candidates about the sector
A Kerry childcare provider is calling on people to question canvassing election candidates about the sector.A protest is being held in Dublin on February...
Lunchtime Sports Update
TENNISTop seed and world number 1 Rafael Nadal remains on-course for a record equalling 20th men's Grand Slam title, as he advanced to the...
Melanie Hayden nee Sheehy, Manor Close, Tralee
52% increase in allegations of professional misconduct against Kerry gardaí
Kerry had the third highest number of complaints against gardai in the country last year.140 allegations of professional misconduct were made against gardaí in...
Saorview’s frequencies are changing in Kerry
Saorview customers in Kerry are advised that they may notice a change in service as the frequency is changing.Following a decision by the EU,...
Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Munster PPS Junior B Final Coláiste na Sceilge-v- Presentation Thurles @ Millstreet GAA Throw in: 11:45am Extra time if necessaryMunster 40x20 Silver Masters B Handball Singles Semi-Finals 7.30...
Morning Sports Update
BASKETBALLTributes have been pouring in for former basketball star Kobe Bryant, who has died in a helicopter crash in California.The 41-year-old, a five-time N-B-A...