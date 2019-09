A meeting will take place in Cahersiveen tonight in relation to the area becoming a Gaeltacht service town.

It will take place in the Asana School of English in Quay Street and will begin at 8pm.

In July Minister of State for the Irish Language, the Gaeltacht and the Islands, Seán Kyne announced that work on Cahersiveen acquiring Gaeltacht Service Town status was to begin.

Under this status, funding would be provided to facilitate the use of Irish in the town.