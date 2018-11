A meeting will take place in South Kerry tonight regarding a potential campaign to prevent a post office closure.

Mastergeehy Post Office is scheduled to close in January as part of An Post’s rationalisation plan.

A working group has been set up in the community to gauge the level of interest in starting a campaign to keep the service open.





The meeting will be held at Ionad na Dromoda in Cillín Liath at 7.30 tonight.

Kathleen Walsh is a member of the working group.