Meeting seeks to unite community in Tralee

A public meeting is taking place this evening aiming to unite the community in Tralee.

The event has been organised by a group of local people who feel facilities, such as Tralee Town Park, are not being used to their full potential.

Bairbre de Bairead, who is part of the group Space Connection, says there are also concerns about gangs of teenagers hanging out in the children’s playground in the park.

The meeting takes place in the KDYS this evening at 7.30 and is open to people from Tralee and beyond to provide ideas for the benefit of the town.

Bairbre says there needs to be an outlet for our teenagers in Tralee: