A meeting about the potential pitfalls of 5G technology will take place in Dingle next week.

The information evening will include presentations from a panel of experts, including University College Cork academic Tom Butler.

5G is the considered to be the next level of cellular technology, engineered to greatly increase the speed and responsiveness of wireless networks.

The public meeting will take place in An Díseart, Dingle, at 7pm on Wednesday June 5th.