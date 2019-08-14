Meeting hears South Kerry has potential to become a centre for remote working

South Kerry has the potential to become a centre for remote working.

That’s according to Ian Dempsey, a consultant who created socio-economic plans for Cahersiveen and Killorglin and is currently drawing up strategies for Kenmare.

Grow Remote, a group which promotes remote working, organised a meeting last night in the town about attracting jobs and developing a socio-economic plan for the town.

Mr Dempsey told the meeting that changes in demographics, climate, politics and technology are usually seen as barriers to development; however, he says these changes can be turned into positives for South Kerry-based towns.

The consultant adds many multinational companies have changed their outlook in relation to having remote workers.