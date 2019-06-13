Meet the children of Muire Gan Smál Presentation Primary School, Castleisland who’s reached the finals of a national competition organisation by the Road Safety Authority. If you want to view and vote for their road safety video, go here:http://www.rsa.ie/vote-now
Kerry TD calls on government to review increase in hospitality VAT rate
A Kerry TD is calling on the government to keep its commitment and review the hospitality VAT rate.The rate increased from 9% to 13.5%...
No winner of Lotto jackpot
There was no winner of last night's Lotto jackpot of €2 million.The winning numbers were 7, 14, 24, 27, 35, and 38; the bonus...
OPW report on Island of Geese location for new courthouse is positive
The Courts Service is due to hold further discussions with Kerry County Council about the possibility of building a new courthouse at the Island...
Meet the A-Team for Road Safety – June 12th, 2019
Meet the children of Muire Gan Smál Presentation Primary School, Castleisland who’s reached the finals of a national competition organisation by the Road Safety...
Was Profit Placed Ahead of Women’s Health? – June 12th, 2019
Up to 250,000 smear tests from women in Ireland were read in labs in the United States and UK which were unapproved and not...
A Problem Shared – June 12th, 2019
Val and Tony deal with a number of enquiries including one from a listener who is disturbed by a very withdrawn and private work...