A rare gold medieval period brooch will be on display in west Kerry this weekend, close to where it was found.

The ring-brooch was acquired in 2016 after being found on Cloosmore beach.

It will be on short-term loan in Músaem Chorca Dhuibhne, Ballyferriter from 10am to 5pm on Friday and from 10am to 1pm on Saturday.





On its return to the National Museum of Ireland, the brooch will be exhibited at the National Museum of Archaeology in Dublin.