Medical director of SouthDoc urges those with coronavirus symptoms to self-isolate

The medical director of SouthDoc is urging anyone who has symptoms of Covid-19 to immediately self-isolate.

The out-of-hours GP service consolidated its service to centres in Tralee, Killarney, Dingle and Caherciveen to protect patients and staff during the outbreak.

Killarney GP, Dr Gary Stack says calls to the service, which doesn’t have access to testing facilities, are taking longer to process.

From tomorrow, GPs will have access online to request tests for patients; those with concerns can check HSE.ie and undertheweather.ie

Dr Stack says the most important message is self-isolate if you have symptoms:

Meanwhile, the medical director of SouthDoc says images and videos of people packed into pubs are frightening and flies in the face of medical advice.

Dr Gary Stack says people need to be aware of vulnerable loved ones at this time: