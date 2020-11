A former worker hopes a resolution to the Debenhams dispute can be found in time for Christmas.

It follows news the chair of the Labour Court, Kevin Foley, has agreed to mediate talks between the two parties.

The row over redundancy packages surfaced last April, after the company’s Irish operations collapsed with the loss of 1,000 jobs, including 90 in the Manor West outlet in Tralee.

Jane Crowe says many of those who’ve been protesting are eager for a resolution with the liquidator KPMG: