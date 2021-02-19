Mediation agreed in case of Kerry woman with terminal cervical cancer

A Kerry woman, who has terminal cervical cancer, has been given a commitment in the High Court from the HSE and two laboratories that they will attend mediation talks.

73-year-old Joan Lucey from Cooleen, Dingle is suing the HSE, Clinical Pathology Laboratories Incorporated (CPL) with headquarters in Austin, Texas, USA and MedLab Pathology Ltd, with registered offices at Sandyford Business Park, Dublin.

Clinical Pathology Laboratories (CPL) has also joined as a third party in the proceedings consultant obstetrician Dr Mary McCaffrey of The Scotia Clinic, Tralee.

Mrs Lucey is suing in relation to the alleged, misreading or misinterpretation or misreporting of her cervical smears taken in February and August 2011.

All claims are denied.

Mediation towards resolving the action of Mrs Lucey, a retired nurse, will begin next Tuesday afternoon.

All the defendants along with the third party confirmed to Mr Justice Kevin Cross today that they will attend.