Ethan Devine of Meath says they must raise their games for the Super 8s.

A 2-16 to 1-18 win over Clare has seen them go into Kerry’s Group 1, also alongside Donegal and Mayo.

They will be away to Donegal in Phase 1 next Sunday at 2 and Devine says this is where they want to be https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/devine.mp3