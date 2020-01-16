Meat the Victims: Law Breakers or Animal Liberators? – January 16th, 2020

By
Admin
-

Jerry spoke to Tuesday Goti who’s a member of Meat the Victims. The group entered a farm in Northern Ireland earlier in the week in order to release pigs. Meat the Victims  was the subject of a Channel 4 documentary this week, ‘How to Steal Pigs and Influence People’.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR