Jerry spoke to Tuesday Goti who’s a member of Meat the Victims. The group entered a farm in Northern Ireland earlier in the week in order to release pigs. Meat the Victims was the subject of a Channel 4 documentary this week, ‘How to Steal Pigs and Influence People’.
An Bord Pleanala gives green light to north Kerry windfarm
An Bord Pleanala has given the green light to a north Kerry windfarm.The development was previously refused planning permission by Kerry County Council and...
Angling restricted on part of Laune
Angling has been restricted on a section of the River Laune.Inland Fisheries Ireland says the measure is due to recent erosion of a stretch...
UHK’s decision to stop GPs referring patients for scans described as bizarre
University Hospital Kerry’s decision to stop GPs referring patients for scans has been described as bizarre.Dr Paul McKernan says that up until the end...
John Drummey – January 15th, 2020
Joe McGill’s guest on ‘In Conversation’ this week is John Drummey of Radio Kerry and ‘John Drummey Communications’. Over the years John has worked...
Meat the Victims: Law Breakers or Animal Liberators? – January 16th, 2020
South Kerry FF Cllr to Champion Foley from Tralee – January 16th, 2020
Cllr Michael Cahill says he’ll be campaigning for Fianna Fáil election candidate Cllr Norma Foley and asking people to give her their number one,...