Measures in place to deal with rhododendron growth in Killarney National Park

Measures are in place to deal with the growth of rhododendron in Killarney National Park.

That’s according to the National Parks and Wildlife Service conservation ranger in Killarney Peter O’Toole.

He has worked there for 40 years and says many people are unaware of the amount of work that has been done.





Peter O’Toole, conservation ranger in Killarney, says hundreds of hours have been put in to try and eradicate rhododendron.

A letter in yesterday’s Irish Times from senior management at The Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, and its National Parks and Wildlife Service says the spread of rhododendron over the last century presents an enormous environmental challenge.

The letter disputes an Irish Times article published on May 18th and states it’s not the case there is a new “ecological disaster” in Killarney National Park nor are the western woodlands there “dying.”

It adds that accusations that NPWS has “repeatedly failed” are not based on facts.

Mr O’Toole says they use a stem injection method which is yielding amazing results.

He says it is a long-process, adding that the best practice methods are being used in Killarney and that it would take a multi-million-euro plan to tackle all of the areas.

He says the work that has been done is evident: