Measures adopted at Kerry marts to curb spread of coronavirus

Measures are being adopted in marts in Kerry to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS) says it is committed to ensuring the safety, health and wellbeing of everyone associate with marts.

Only people selling or buying livestock should attend and non-trading patrons are asked not to visit marts until further notice.

The number of people ringside will be limited to 100 and this will be managed on a strict rotation basis.

IFA Director of Livestock, Kevin Kinsella told Agritime people should comply with the restrictions: