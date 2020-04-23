Meals on Wheels Tralee delivered 5,500 dinners in past five weeks

Meals on Wheels Tralee have delivered five and a half thousand dinners to people in need over the past five weeks.

Before COVID-19, the service ran every Saturday morning delivering 70 meals, but it’s now operating every day making over 300 meals.

It’s being run from Ballyseedy Home and Garden Centre with chefs, drivers, kitchen assistants and packers volunteering their services.

Today they’re distributing 360 dinners, bringing the total since they started the increased service on March 14th to 5,500 (5,498).