Meals on Wheels projects in Kerry to receive over €135,000 in government funding

Meals on Wheels projects in Kerry will receive over €135,000 in government funding.

The funding comes under the CLÁR 2020 Programme, which provides funding for small scale infrastructural projects in rural areas that have experienced significant levels of population decline.

€340,000 in total will go to 45 projects in rural communities around the country, with 19 of these projects in Kerry.

The funding will enable these organisations to purchase equipment to support the provision of their services.

Kerry TDs Brendan Griffin and Minister for Education Norma Foley have both welcomed the announcement of the funding.

A full list of recipients can be seen below.