Meals on Wheels projects in Kerry to receive over €135,000 in government funding

Meals on Wheels projects in Kerry will receive over €135,000 in government funding.

The funding comes under the CLÁR 2020 Programme, which provides funding for small scale infrastructural projects in rural areas that have experienced significant levels of population decline.

€340,000 in total will go to 45 projects in rural communities around the country, with 19 of these projects in Kerry.

The funding will enable these organisations to purchase equipment to support the provision of their services.

Kerry TDs Brendan Griffin and Minister for Education Norma Foley have both welcomed the announcement of the funding.

A full list of recipients can be seen below.

OrganisationProject detailsAmount in funding
Caherciveen Social ServicesEquipment€2,560.85
Listry Community CouncilEquipment€3,204
Ballinskelligs Community CareEquipment€5,012
Comharchumann Forbartha an Leith Triuigh TeoEquipment€2,610
Beaufort Community Care GroupEquipment€5,642
St Vincent de Paul Society CastleislandEquipment€4,860
West Kerry Care of the AgedEquipment€16,805
Cumann Tithiochta na Dromda/Seanoiri na DromodaEquipment€3,830.73
Social Action Group RathmoreEquipment€5,357.88
Lauragh Community CentreEquipment€2,700
Our Lady of Lourdes Conference of St Vincent De Paul Meals on Wheels ListowelEquipment€3,542
Caherdaniel Community CareEquipment€3,420
Baile Mhuire Day CareEquipment€10,645
Comhlacht Forbartha an GhleannaEquipment€7,018.20
Rockmount Care CentreEquipment€18,401.94
Knocknagoshel Over 55s Social ClubEquipment€14,800
Portmagee Development GroupEquipment€10,559
Meals on Wheels TraleeEquipment€3,035
Ballyduff Family & Community Support Forum CLG (Bud’s)Equipment€11,700

 

