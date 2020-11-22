Meals on Wheels projects in Kerry to receive over €135,000 in government funding

Meals on Wheels projects in Kerry will receive over €135,000 in government funding.
The funding comes under the CLÁR 2020 Programme, which provides funding for small scale infrastructural projects in rural areas that have experienced significant levels of population decline.
€340,000 in total will go to 45 projects in rural communities around the country, with 19 of these projects in Kerry.
The funding will enable these organisations to purchase equipment to support the provision of their services.
Kerry TDs Brendan Griffin and Minister for Education Norma Foley have both welcomed the announcement of the funding.
A full list of recipients can be seen below.
|Organisation
|Project details
|Amount in funding
|Caherciveen Social Services
|Equipment
|€2,560.85
|Listry Community Council
|Equipment
|€3,204
|Ballinskelligs Community Care
|Equipment
|€5,012
|Comharchumann Forbartha an Leith Triuigh Teo
|Equipment
|€2,610
|Beaufort Community Care Group
|Equipment
|€5,642
|St Vincent de Paul Society Castleisland
|Equipment
|€4,860
|West Kerry Care of the Aged
|Equipment
|€16,805
|Cumann Tithiochta na Dromda/Seanoiri na Dromoda
|Equipment
|€3,830.73
|Social Action Group Rathmore
|Equipment
|€5,357.88
|Lauragh Community Centre
|Equipment
|€2,700
|Our Lady of Lourdes Conference of St Vincent De Paul Meals on Wheels Listowel
|Equipment
|€3,542
|Caherdaniel Community Care
|Equipment
|€3,420
|Baile Mhuire Day Care
|Equipment
|€10,645
|Comhlacht Forbartha an Ghleanna
|Equipment
|€7,018.20
|Rockmount Care Centre
|Equipment
|€18,401.94
|Knocknagoshel Over 55s Social Club
|Equipment
|€14,800
|Portmagee Development Group
|Equipment
|€10,559
|Meals on Wheels Tralee
|Equipment
|€3,035
|Ballyduff Family & Community Support Forum CLG (Bud’s)
|Equipment
|€11,700