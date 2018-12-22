MD O’Sheas Win Munster Senior Inter-Firm Final

Munster Senior Inter-Firm Final

Md O’Sheas (Kerry) 6-9

Boston Scientific (Tipperary) 2-6

Kerry champions Md O’Sheas turned in a very impressive performance in UL to defeat last year All-Ireland Junior Football champions Boston Scientific and claim a first ever Munster football title.





Boston started well and dominated the first 10 minutes but only had a point from Shane Walsh on 3 minutes to show for their efforts. Chris Brady got Md O’Sheas on the score board after 10 minutes after picking up possession on the 21 and kicking a good point. It got better for Md O’Sheas on 11 minutes when Brady picked up the ball in the left corner and sent a dangerous ball across that was finished well to the back of the Boston net by Jeff O’Donoghue. Md O’Sheas were playing very well now and Martin Boland was called on to make a good save from an Ian Somers shot on 15 minutes. Boland was called on again on 17 minutes to make a great save from a Cian Murphy shot that he pushed over the bar for a point. Md O’Sheas kept the scores coming when Brian O’Donoghue kicked a great point from the 50 on 19 minutes. Md O’Sheas were getting a lot of space in the forwards and Brady broke through on goal on 20 minutes but yet again Boland came to the Boston rescue with another great save. Brady got another chance on 22 minutes and punched the ball to the net after getting on the end of a good delivery from Mark O’Shea and there was now 8 points between the sides. O’Donoghue kicked another point for Md O’Sheas on 26 minutes after a good run and well struck effort. Brady rounded off the scoring in the first half for Md O’Sheas with a great score from a tight angle on 29 minutes. Boston pulled a point back in injury time with a good run and score from Tim Buckley to leave it Md O’Sheas 2-5 Boston Scientific 0-2 at half time.

Md O’Sheas got a great start to the second half with goals from Jeff O’Donoghue and Chris Brady to kill off the game as a contest. To their credit Boston never gave up and hit back with 2 goals from Shane Walsh but back came Md O’Sheas again with goals from Cian Murphy and substitute Ronan Delaney to run out very deserving winners of their first title and continue Kerry’s dominance of the Munster Senior Football championship.

After the game Munster Inter-Firm GAA Chairman Michael Mulcahy presented the AIB Cup to the victorious Md O’Sheas captain Jeff O’Donoghue.

Md O’Sheas: Eamon Bowler (Glenflesk), Jonathan Bowler (Glenflesk), Ian Somers (Currow), Damien Cronin (Rathmore), Paul Riordan (Kilcummin), Pa Warren (Gneeveguille), Mark O’Shea (Dr Crokes), Kevin Breen (Legion), Ciaran Kennedy (Beaufort)(0-1), Alan Murphy (Glenflesk), Jeff O’Donoghue (Glenflesk)(2-2), Brendan Falvey (Dr Crokes)(0-2), Cian Murphy (Spa)(1-1), Chris Brady (Dr Crokes)(2-2), Brian O’Donoghue (Glenflesk)(0-1)

Subs: Mark O’Shea (Dr Crokes), Ronan Delaney (Dr Crokes)(1-0), Diarmuid Cahill (Spa), Martin Doolan (Legion), Pat O’Sullivan (Kilcummin), Peter Cronin (Glenflesk), Paudie Coffey (Beaufort), Gavin Moriarty (Legion), Cian Breen (Legion), Damien Nagle (Rathmore)

Boston Scientific: Martin Boland (Clonmel Og), Ronan Duffy (Clonmel Commercials), Conor Davin Murphy (Kilsheelan/Kilcash), Patrick Lawlor (Nire/Fourmilewater), Shane Leahy (Arravale Rovers), Robert Hannon (Knockaderry), Tommy Sweeney (Newcastle), Craig Guiry (The Nire), Tim Buckley (Clyda Rovers)(0-1), Niall O’Brien (Knockavilla Kickhams), Paul Drohan (Rathgormack/Clonea), Alan Lonergan (Clonmel Commercials), Bryan Lowry (Arravale Rovers)(0-2), Shane Walsh (Nire/Fourmilewater)(2-3), Donan Reade (No Club)

Subs: Niall Prendergast (Palatine), Barry Curran (Dromore St Dympnas), Robert Keane (No Club)

Referee: Niall Quinn (Clare)

(Report/photos by Oliver Fitzpatrick, Munster Inter-Firms)