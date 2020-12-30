MCIB investigation into accident off Blasket islands

A fishing trawler crashed onto rocks on one of the Blasket Islands off the Kerry coast earlier this year after a crew member on board fell asleep at the wheel, an investigation has revealed.

A report by the Marine Casualty Investigation Board said the accident might have been prevented if the crew did not have to leave the vessel’s wheelhouse to make a hot drink.

The FV Dearbhla, with five crew on board, struck rocks on Inish na Bró while passing through the Blasket Sound last May.

The crew was unharmed.