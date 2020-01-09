Mayors offer solutions to Kerry social housing supply issue

The Mayor of Tralee is calling for vacant commercial spaces to be converted into apartments.

Fine Gael Cllr Jim Finucane urged the Housing Minister to begin a scheme whereby a local authority could buy empty retails units in towns and villages and convert them to housing.

He said the scheme could tackle the issue of dereliction and help more people to live in town centres.

Meanwhile, the Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District, Cllr Michael Gleeson says that property owners should be invited to indicate if the upstairs of their property could be rented to those on the housing waiting list.

Kerry County Council says it will shortly begin an advertising campaign on its various letting and leasing schemes in a bid to identify suitable vacant property for social housing.