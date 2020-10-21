Mayors of Kerry and Cork make joint appeal for people to adhere to restrictions

The mayors of Kerry and Cork have made a joint appeal for people to adhere to restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Patrick Connor-Scarteen, the Lord Mayor of Cork, Joe Kavanagh, and Cathaoirleach of Cork County Council, Mary Lenihan-Foley have created a video which is being shared on social media.

In it, they’re urging people in the two counties to make a renewed effort to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the three local authorities have been coordinating the interagency and regional response to coronavirus, with support from the HSE and Gardaí.

Cathaoirleach of Kerry, Patrick Connor-Scarteen says this is a challenging time, but there’s a lot at stake, and everyone has a part to play.